Huntley police officers, public works employees get 3.75% raises under new contracts

Huntley police officers will receive pay increases of 3.75% annually from 2025 to 2027 under a newly approved contract between their union and the village.

Public works employees also will see annual 3.75% raises under a separate contract between their union and the village.

The village board approved both ] collective bargaining agreements last month. There are 16 employees in the public works division's bargaining unit, according to village records. Sgt. Tim Heagney said the police department has 39 sworn officers.

Among the changes in the new police contract are cutting the probationary period for lateral transfers -- experienced officers hired from other departments from 18 to 12 months. The new deal also reduces special assignment to a maximum $600 a year, down from $900, and the detective stipend from $3,000 to $2,500.

Under the new agreement, officers' salaries will range from $73,275 to $113,483 in 2024 and $81,831 to $126,735 in 2027.

The public works union collective bargaining agreement has some changes as well, including longevity bonuses. Employees will receive a $1,000 bonus each year starting with their 10th anniversary and $1,500 after their 20th anniversary.

Maintenance worker salaries will start at $54,879 in 2024, under the new contract. General utility workers start at about $59,550, mechanics start at $69,609 and crew leaders start at about $72,977.