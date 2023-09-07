Gilberts church hosts 9/11 Remembrance Sept. 9

St. Peter Lutheran Church, 18N377 Galligan Road in Gilberts, will hold its annual "Sept. 11 Community Time of Remembrance," on Saturday, beginning with a 10 a.m. ceremony with readings, music and prayer in the sanctuary.

After the ceremony, there will be hot dogs, chips, and beverages. There will be a craft/coloring station for kids and a fire truck and police car on display. There also will be bags games for teens and adults.

Visit facebook.com/StPeterLutheranGilberts for more information.