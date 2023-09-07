Gilberts church hosts 9/11 Remembrance Sept. 9
Updated 9/7/2023 11:46 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church, 18N377 Galligan Road in Gilberts, will hold its annual "Sept. 11 Community Time of Remembrance," on Saturday, beginning with a 10 a.m. ceremony with readings, music and prayer in the sanctuary.
After the ceremony, there will be hot dogs, chips, and beverages. There will be a craft/coloring station for kids and a fire truck and police car on display. There also will be bags games for teens and adults.
Visit facebook.com/StPeterLutheranGilberts for more information.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.