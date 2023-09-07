Feds tell Ed Burke's lawyers they don't plan to call Danny Solis at racketeering trial

Brian Jackson / Sun-Times fileThen-Ald. Danny Solis (right) with Ald. Ed Burke at a 2016 Chicago City Council meeting. Working as a government mole, Solis secretly recorded convesations with Burke that led to Burke's indictment.

One of Chicago's most notorious federal informants might not take the witness stand this fall despite playing a key role in the downfall of former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke, who faces trial in two months.

Federal prosecutors told defense attorneys Wednesday they do not intend to call former Ald. Danny Solis to the witness stand during Burke's trial unless it becomes necessary to admit certain evidence, or unless an entrapment defense is asserted.

That's according to Burke defense attorney Charles Sklarsky.

That means it's still possible that Solis will have to testify. But for now, it seems the feds are planning to prove their case without him. Though the evidence gathered by Solis is key to the case, prosecutors could introduce it into the trial through other witnesses.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.