District 25 survey and forums on new superintendent start next week

A series of community forums and focus groups are scheduled as Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 searches for its next superintendent. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Elementary District 25

Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 will launch a survey and host a series of community forums and focus groups as part of the search for its next superintendent.

Consultants from search firm School Exec Connect, which the school board hired in June, will ask staff, students, parents and community members about the district's strengths and challenges, and characteristics they'd like to see in a new leader.

Lori Bein plans to retire after a decade in District 25 when her contract expires June 30, 2024. The board plans to have a replacement chosen as soon as December for the transition process.

"We want your voice. We want your input," said board President Anisha Jogee. "As our superintendent retires, we have big shoes to fill, and we are very much engaged and working hard to make sure we get the next best superintendent for our community."

The online survey will launch Monday at sd25.org/SuptSearch and be available through Oct. 2.

On Wednesday, the search firm consultants will host forums for parents and guardians: for middle school parents, from 5 to 6 p.m. at South Middle School; and for elementary school parents, from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at Ivy Hill Elementary, 2211 N. Burke Drive.

Three community forums open to all District 25 residents are planned. Virtual sessions are scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21, and from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27. An in-person forum at South Middle School, 400 S. Highland Ave., is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2.

School Exec Connect began hosting focus groups of teachers, administrators, middle school students, Arlington Heights village officials and nonprofit leaders this week. Two search firm consultants also are interviewing each elected school board member.

The consultants say they will use the feedback to develop a new superintendent profile report -- with a dozen sought-after skills, attributes and qualities -- that will be presented to the board Oct. 10.

From there, the consultants will screen applicants, do in-person interviews, and present a slate of five to seven recommendations to the board in a closed session Nov. 14. Board interviews are set for the last week of November, before members narrow the list to three finalists, hold another round of interviews, then make a final pick.

An official hiring decision and contract vote could come Dec. 12, under the preliminary timeline.