Bartlett police reopen Newport Boulevard after morning investigation
Updated 9/7/2023 9:25 AM
Bartlett police have reopened Newport Boulevard between Devon Avenue and Chippendale Drive following an undisclosed morning investigation in the area.
Bartlett police issued the closure notice just after 7 a.m., then announced it had reopened just after 8 a.m.
The closure covered nearly a mile along a largely residential area.
Police officials have not released any details about what type of police activity is taking place.
