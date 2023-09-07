 

Bartlett police reopen Newport Boulevard after morning investigation

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/7/2023 9:25 AM

Bartlett police have reopened Newport Boulevard between Devon Avenue and Chippendale Drive following an undisclosed morning investigation in the area.

Bartlett police issued the closure notice just after 7 a.m., then announced it had reopened just after 8 a.m.

 

The closure covered nearly a mile along a largely residential area.

Police officials have not released any details about what type of police activity is taking place.

