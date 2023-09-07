Bartlett police reopen Newport Boulevard after morning investigation

Bartlett police have reopened Newport Boulevard between Devon Avenue and Chippendale Drive following an undisclosed morning investigation in the area.

Bartlett police issued the closure notice just after 7 a.m., then announced it had reopened just after 8 a.m.

The closure covered nearly a mile along a largely residential area.

Police officials have not released any details about what type of police activity is taking place.