Teenage bicyclist injured when struck by vehicle in Buffalo Grove

A 14-year-old bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Buffalo Grove, authorities said.

A village spokesman said the boy was riding along Weiland Road near Newtown Drive at approximately 7:30 a.m. when the collision occurred.

The spokesman said the driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police.

The boy was taken from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment, authorities said.

Weiland Road was closed for a short time Wednesday morning while police investigated.