Teenage bicyclist injured when struck by vehicle in Buffalo Grove
Updated 9/6/2023 1:47 PM
A 14-year-old bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Buffalo Grove, authorities said.
A village spokesman said the boy was riding along Weiland Road near Newtown Drive at approximately 7:30 a.m. when the collision occurred.
The spokesman said the driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police.
The boy was taken from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment, authorities said.
Weiland Road was closed for a short time Wednesday morning while police investigated.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.