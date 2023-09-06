Social media threat against Stevenson not credible
Updated 9/6/2023 9:40 PM
A bomb threat against Stevenson High School that was posted on social media Wednesday afternoon was not credible, authorities said.
A student on a school bus took another student's unattended phone and posted the threat, according to a Lincolnshire Police Department news release. Police are working with Stevenson officials and the bus company to find the person responsible.
There will be an extra police presence at the high school on Thursday, the news release said.
