Park district appointment ends leadership shuffle in Hoffman Estates

A shift in Hoffman Estates community leadership caused by the death of Village Trustee Michael Gaeta in May is now complete with the appointment of an 11-year resident to the park district board.

Chris MacGregor was chosen to fill a vacancy created in June when Hoffman Estates Park District Board President Patrick Kinnane was selected to fill Gaeta's seat on the village board.

The role of park district board president has been filled by Commissioner Rajkumari Chhatwani.

"We are incredibly excited to have Chris join us," Chhatwani said in an announcement of MacGregor's appointment. "His years of dedicated service as a community representative will greatly enrich his understanding of the park board's responsibilities to the community."

All four candidates on the shortlist were representatives on one of the park district's key committees.

MacGregor, a volunteer on the Recreation & Facilities Committee since 2020, will serve out the remainder of Kinnane's term and has expressed interest in running for the seat in the April 2025 election.

MacGregor, who officials said has expertise in creating user-friendly computer applications, websites, and mobile apps, said in a statement that he wants to draw on his professional skills to better the park district and understand community needs.

Originally from Seabrook, Texas, MacGregor lives his Hoffman Estates home with his wife, Melissa, their son, Colin, and their dog, Brick.

Gaeta had served on the village board for a decade when he died at the age of 86.

Kinnane was on the park board for 10 years and had been president for more than two years when he was named to succeed Gaeta.