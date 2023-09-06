Multivehicle crash closes Big Timber Road in Elgin
Updated 9/6/2023 8:15 AM
A multivehicle crash has closed Big Timber Road in Elgin between Randall Road and North Lyle Avenue.
Elgin police reported the crash at about 6:30 a.m., urging motorists to avoid the area while the crash site is investigated.
Images from the scene show a utility pickup's front end embedded in the passenger side of a sports car, with both cars in a ditch.
Scanner traffic indicated first responders found one person involved in the crash with no pulse.
Elgin police officials said more details about the crash were expected once investigators have cleared the scene.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.