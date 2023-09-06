Multivehicle crash closes Big Timber Road in Elgin

A multivehicle crash has closed Big Timber Road in Elgin between Randall Road and North Lyle Avenue.

Elgin police reported the crash at about 6:30 a.m., urging motorists to avoid the area while the crash site is investigated.

Images from the scene show a utility pickup's front end embedded in the passenger side of a sports car, with both cars in a ditch.

Scanner traffic indicated first responders found one person involved in the crash with no pulse.

Elgin police officials said more details about the crash were expected once investigators have cleared the scene.