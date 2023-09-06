Madigan gives up last party post

Former Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan speaks during a 2021 committee hearing in Chicago. Ashlee Rezi/Chicago Sun-Times

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is pulling the plug on a half-century political career, giving up his last party post and ending a troubled chapter in state politics.

Madigan, 81, will not seek reelection as the 13th Ward Democratic committeeperson -- an elected position he's held since Richard J. Daley was mayor and Richard Nixon was in the White House.

Madigan is accused of leading a "criminal enterprise" for nearly a decade, aimed at enhancing his political power and generating income for his allies and associates. He is charged with racketeering conspiracy and using interstate facilities for bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion. Madigan has pleaded not guilty.

