Long-vacant restaurant building in downtown Des Plaines again avoids condemnation

The owner of this long-vacant restaurant building in downtown Des Plaines has three months to finalize a deal with a prospective tenant. If he doesn't, aldermen said Monday, the city will condemn and forcibly buy the property. Daily Herald File Photo, 2021

The owner of a long-vacant restaurant building in downtown Des Plaines that's facing possible condemnation by the city has been given three more months to finalize a deal with a prospective tenant.

If a pact isn't reached by Dec. 4, aldermen said on Monday, the city could forcibly purchase the property at 1504 Miner St. -- something officials have been threatening for months.

The 4,400-square-foot building once housed the Italian restaurant Leona's. It's been vacant since Leona's closed in 2017.

City officials tried to negotiate a purchase from owner Jim Karkazis but weren't successful. They began pursuing condemnation through eminent domain earlier this year, but Karkazis has fought the effort.

In July, he announced an entrepreneur wanted to lease the building and launch a business there. At that time, the council agreed to delay a pending final vote on condemnation until Monday.

During Monday's city council meeting, Karkazis said he's agreed to terms for a lease with the prospective tenant but hasn't yet signed a deal because the entrepreneur -- a Des Plaines resident -- is trying to line up financing.

After a lengthy discussion, Alderman Mark Walsten proposed giving Karkazis until December to finalize a lease. The council voted 5-3 in favor of the extension.

Aldermen Mark Lysakowski of the 1st Ward, Colt Moylan of the 2nd Ward and Sean Oskerka of the 3rd Ward voted against the extension.

Moylan complained about the lengthy vacancy and the building's plywood-covered facade.

"Frankly, I'm tired of looking at that," Moylan told Karkazis.

In response, Karkazis said he's put "several hundreds of thousands of dollars into the space" since Leona's closed.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dick Sayad was among the council members who favored the extension.

"We've been patient," he told Karkazis. "We want you to be successful. We want you to make money. But we want to know when ... are we going to see some results."