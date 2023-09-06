Lawsuit contends Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president

Former President Donald Trump speaks in January at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press/Jan. 28, 2023

DENVER -- A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an "insurrection."

The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court.

It will jolt an already unsettled 2024 primary campaign that features the leading Republican candidate facing four separate criminal cases.