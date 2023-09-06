Lake Villa motorcyclist killed in crash near Libertyville

A 49-year-old Lake Villa man was killed after he crashed his speeding BMW motorcycle into a car near Libertyville Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Witnesses told Lake County sheriff's office investigators the motorcyclist was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash around 5 p.m. on Route 21 just south of Casey Road.

A 68-year-old woman driving a Hyundai SUV was turning left out of a dog park onto Route 21 when the motorcycle crashed into the SUV, causing the motorcycle to careen into a curb, throwing the motorcyclist into a guardrail, investigators said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition, but died later in the evening from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.