 

Indecent exposure in Glen Ellyn prompts extra police patrols

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/6/2023 6:57 PM

Glen Ellyn police say they will conduct extra patrols near Sunset Park after a man exposed himself to two children walking home from school on Wednesday.

The man told the children they had dropped something before he exposed himself about 4 p.m., according to a news release.

 

The man was described as white, 30 to 50 years old, with an average build and a brown beard that's slightly graying. He was earing a gray T-shirt with white text, blue athletic shorts and a black baseball cap, the news release said.

Polce ask that residents in the area check their security cameras for footage of the man. Anyone with information should call 911.

