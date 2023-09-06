Indecent exposure in Glen Ellyn prompts extra police patrols
Glen Ellyn police say they will conduct extra patrols near Sunset Park after a man exposed himself to two children walking home from school on Wednesday.
The man told the children they had dropped something before he exposed himself about 4 p.m., according to a news release.
The man was described as white, 30 to 50 years old, with an average build and a brown beard that's slightly graying. He was earing a gray T-shirt with white text, blue athletic shorts and a black baseball cap, the news release said.
around 4 p.m., the Glen Ellyn Police Department
Polce ask that residents in the area check their security cameras for footage of the man. Anyone with information should call 911.
