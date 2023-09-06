Hanover Park employees re-create village's globe logo with cans of donated food

Andy Warhol-inspired Soup Can barrels to collect donations of canned food will continue to stand at various locations in Hanover Park through Sunday, including village hall, the police station, Fire Station 15, the park district campus and the Sonya Crawshaw library branch. Courtesy of Hanover Park

Hanover Park village employees not only collected more than 400 pounds of food for this summer's Andy Warhol-themed canned food drive but went step further by using some of them to create a sculpture of the village's colorful globe-inspired logo, as seen on the left. Courtesy of Hanover Park

As part of their Warhol-themed canned food donation drive, Hanover Park village employees created a can sculpture with colors mimicking the village's logo. Courtesy of Hanover Park

Hanover Park village employees embraced the spirit of this summer's Warhol-themed canned food drive by turning a number of the 498 cans they donated into a sculpture of the village's globe-inspired logo.

The logo was created for the community's 60th anniversary in 2018 to tie into the motto "America's Global Village."

The total number of cans employees donated equates to approximately 466 pounds of food, Deputy Village Manager David Webb said. They will be taken to the Hanover Township Food Pantry this weekend as the collection period ends.

"In Hanover Park we don't blow our horn, but it's nice that we have such valued employees who give back," Mayor Rod Craig said.

The food drive has been one of several local tie-ins to this year's "WARHOL" exhibition at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

Andy Warhol-inspired Soup Can collection barrels have stood at various locations throughout Hanover Park since early summer.