 

Arlington Heights officials: Arlington Park redevelopment is top priority

  • As demolition of the Arlington Park grandstand nears completion, elected officials at Arlington Heights village hall declared Tuesday that redevelopment of the old racetrack is their top priority.

      As demolition of the Arlington Park grandstand nears completion, elected officials at Arlington Heights village hall declared Tuesday that redevelopment of the old racetrack is their top priority. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Posted9/6/2023 5:00 AM

It probably goes without saying, but the Arlington Heights village board has formally declared it in writing: The redevelopment of Arlington Park is the elected panel's top priority.

The board Tuesday night adopted that and eight other strategic priorities for 2024 and 2025, which follows the mayor's and trustees' more in-depth discussion at a goal setting retreat in July.

 

Formally, village officials commit to "work with the Chicago Bears Football Club, our residents and business, and all other local, regional and statewide partners to develop a responsible, mutually beneficial, and one-of-a-kind redevelopment plan for the former Arlington Racetrack site that benefits our community's interests and is worthy of the property's legacy."

The language is slightly more verbose than a similar bullet point board members approved two years ago, when the still-operating racetrack was for sale but the NFL franchise hadn't yet inked a $197.2 million purchase of the 326-acre site.

The Bears, who finalized the deal in February, are now in a protracted battle over their property tax payments to three Arlington Heights-area school districts. That's delayed progress on parking, traffic and economic impact studies as part of the village's review and approval process for the proposed $5 billion megadevelopment.

"We continue to work almost daily and communicate regularly with the Chicago Bears," Village Manager Randy Recklaus said after the meeting Tuesday night. "We're in regular communication with the school districts and a lot of other stakeholders to resolve the outstanding issues so we can continue a path forward, and that has not changed. This is a big, complicated project, and there are many details to work out, and we are working them out."

Approval of the board's priorities comes about two weeks after trustees hired lobbyists who could influence the cut of revenue the village gets from a proposed stadium redevelopment. Proposed legislation that would give the Bears a long-term property tax break faces an uphill battle in Springfield this fall.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
'It's come to kind of a critical point': Arlington Heights hires lobbyists on Bears tax-break bill
Related Article
'It's come to kind of a critical point': Arlington Heights hires lobbyists on Bears tax-break bill
 
'Factual information': School districts launch website of their own about Bears stadium
Related Article
'Factual information': School districts launch website of their own about Bears stadium
 
Chicago mayor and Bears president meet again: New city stadium sites still on the table?
Related Article
Chicago mayor and Bears president meet again: New city stadium sites still on the table?
 
Where does Arlington Park wreckage go? Some bricks to be preserved, other debris being recycled
Related Article
Where does Arlington Park wreckage go? Some bricks to be preserved, other debris being recycled
 
New District 214 superintendent calls for 'fair deal' in Bears tax talks
Related Article
New District 214 superintendent calls for 'fair deal' in Bears tax talks
 
O'Donnell: Fight over Bears at Arlington Park grows as CDI sends statue to Saratoga
Related Article
O'Donnell: Fight over Bears at Arlington Park grows as CDI sends statue to Saratoga
 
District 214 board member to Bears president: Schools want certainty on taxes, too
Related Article
District 214 board member to Bears president: Schools want certainty on taxes, too
 
We support move, want new assessment: School districts respond to Bears' call for more tax talks
Related Article
We support move, want new assessment: School districts respond to Bears' call for more tax talks
 
'Strictly business': Bears don't seek handout but tax 'fairness,' Warren says in Arlington Heights
Related Article
'Strictly business': Bears don't seek handout but tax 'fairness,' Warren says in Arlington Heights
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 