United Airlines planes back in the air after ground stop

United Airlines planes are back in the air after a nationwide e ground stop Tuesday because of technical problems. Daily Herald File Photo

Following a nationwide ground stop, United Airlines flights resumed at about 1 p.m. Tuesday after officials confirmed a "technology issue" was resolved.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible," officials said.

The carrier said in a statement earlier Tuesday that it was holding all aircraft at their departure airports.

"Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We're currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available," officials said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he was aware of the "nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues."

The Federal Aviation Administration is "currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and the Department of Transportation will make sure (United) meets its obligations to affected passengers," Buttigieg said.