St. Charles hosting community open house on downtown parking

St. Charles will host an open house Wednesday for community members to share feedback on the city's downtown parking. Daily Herald File Photo

St. Charles is hosting an open house Wednesday for community members to provide feedback on the downtown parking experience in the city.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall, 2 E. Main St.

The city council in June approved plans to conduct a comprehensive study to provide insight and data on the downtown parking environment, and to recommend initiatives for improvement.

The city has enlisted the New York-based engineering firm Desman to conduct the assessment. Desman specializes in parking consulting, design, planning, and restoration.

The firm began its analysis by evaluating the existing inventory and data, assessing current conditions and conducting peak occupancy surveys. The city also partnered with Desman to conduct a series of public engagement opportunities for residents and downtown businesses.

Wednesday's event is the second open house the city has hosted to gather feedback on downtown parking, following an Aug. 14 event.

Community members also are invited to take the city's online Downtown Parking Survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TBYJ5NL.

Questions about the parking study can be addressed to Economic Development Director Derek Conley at dconley@stcharlesil.gov.