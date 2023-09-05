Police: Stevenson student who brought airsoft gun to school arrested
Updated 9/5/2023 7:30 PM
A Stevenson High School student was arrested after bringing an airsoft gun to school Tuesday, Lincolnshire police said.
Investigators said the boy had not made any threats against anyone at the school.
The student, who was not identified by officials, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and was released to a guardian, according to Deputy Chief Kimberly Covelli.
