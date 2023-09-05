Person killed by train identified as 92-year-old Antioch man

A 92-year-old man who was struck and killed by a commuter train Friday evening while trying to get to a high school football game has been identified as Wayne Blanchette of Antioch.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said preliminary results show Blanchette died from blunt-force injuries as a result of being struck.

First responders called about 7:10 p.m. Friday found Blanchette at the pedestrian crossing at Route 173 east of Route 83. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blanchette was on his way to the stadium for an Antioch Sequoits football game, and preliminary testing indicated the gates were functioning properly, according to village officials.

The area, at the entrance to the Antioch Community High School stadium, was closed. No students were injured, and the football game was completed as scheduled.

Jeff Feucht, superintendent of Antioch Community High School District 117, informed the community of the situation and road closures. Families with students at the game were told to pick up students at the athletic entrance of the school.

Shuttle buses were run between the north parking lot and the school because the path to the stadium was closed.

Antioch is on Metra's North Central Service line. Antioch and Metra police and the Lake County coroner's office are investigating.