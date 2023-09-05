 

Palatine seeking residents' input on long-range plan

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/5/2023 12:24 PM

Palatine has begun the process of updating its comprehensive plan, which outlines community goals and guides the village into the future.

Residents can learn more about the process and take a survey at palatinecomprehensiveplan.com seeking their input on the village's strengths and needs.

 

As part of the process, the planning team will be evaluating important commercial corridors, reviewing obstacles to nonmotorized transportation, taking a new look at Palatine's downtown and how it can continue evolving, and identifying key redevelopment opportunities.

Additionally, the village is hosting a Community Open House at village hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Attendees can learn more about the comprehensive plan and share feedback and ideas for Palatine's future.

