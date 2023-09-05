Long Table Dinner to benefit West Suburban Community Pantry

The Water Street Long Table Dinner next week in downtown Naperville will benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry.

The fourth annual outdoor event is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, outside the Hotel Indigo, 120 Water St. Guests in all-white attire will be treated to a six-course chef-prepared meal, with a champagne welcome and five additional wine pairings.

Participating restaurants include Ben & Jerry's, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Elements, Santo Cielo, SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen, and Vasili's Mediterranean. Guests will enjoy music by the Pete Ellman Jazz band.

Individual tickets and tables of eight are available. Raffle tickets will be sold to win a Water Street Experience package valued at more than $1,700.

For more information, visit the Water Street District website.