 

Long Table Dinner to benefit West Suburban Community Pantry

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/5/2023 12:24 PM

The Water Street Long Table Dinner next week in downtown Naperville will benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry.

The fourth annual outdoor event is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, outside the Hotel Indigo, 120 Water St. Guests in all-white attire will be treated to a six-course chef-prepared meal, with a champagne welcome and five additional wine pairings.

 

Participating restaurants include Ben & Jerry's, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Elements, Santo Cielo, SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen, and Vasili's Mediterranean. Guests will enjoy music by the Pete Ellman Jazz band.

Individual tickets and tables of eight are available. Raffle tickets will be sold to win a Water Street Experience package valued at more than $1,700.

For more information, visit the Water Street District website.

