Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek announces reelection campaign
Updated 9/5/2023 12:25 PM
Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek announced Tuesday she will seek reelection in 2024 for a second term in office.
In her announcement, the Democrat from Green Oaks cited three major priorities: targeting the crisis of opioid-related deaths in Lake County; fiscal responsibility; and her office's partnership with the Gift of Hope organization to streamline the process of organ donations.
"Especially with the looming opioid crisis, the challenges the coroner's office faces are many," Banek said in her announcement. "While we have accomplished much during my first term in office, I have just gotten started. I'm grateful for the support I've received from the community and am eager to serve Lake County families for another four years."
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.