Expressway shootings are down sharply this year

Shootings on Chicago-area expressways have dropped sharply this year.

As of Tuesday, there have been 82 shootings on Cook County expressways. That's down 25% from the 110 highway shootings over the same period last year, according to data from the Illinois State Police.

Last year's total of 150 expressway shootings was a considerable drop from 2021, when 273 occurred on Cook County highways, according to state police data.

But expressway shootings in Chicago are still high compared with pre-pandemic levels.

