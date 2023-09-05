Expressway shootings are down sharply this year
Updated 9/5/2023 7:44 PM
Shootings on Chicago-area expressways have dropped sharply this year.
As of Tuesday, there have been 82 shootings on Cook County expressways. That's down 25% from the 110 highway shootings over the same period last year, according to data from the Illinois State Police.
Last year's total of 150 expressway shootings was a considerable drop from 2021, when 273 occurred on Cook County highways, according to state police data.
But expressway shootings in Chicago are still high compared with pre-pandemic levels.
For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
