Driver gets 15-month prison term for crash that seriously injured state trooper

This February 2021 file photo shows Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank's vehicle after it was rear-ended along Interstate 55 near Plainfield. The crash left Frank with a traumatic brain injury. Geoff Stellfox/gstellfox@shawmedia.com

Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank and his wife, Lauren, seen here in an undated photo. Courtesy of the Illinois State Police

A 23-year-old Joliet man will serve half of a 15-month prison sentence for violating Scott's Law in connection with a 2021 crash that seriously injured Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank.

Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak handed Angel Casillas the sentence Tuesday, about a month after he pleaded guilty.

Scott's Law requires drivers approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles -- such as police vehicles -- to proceed "with due caution" and either change lanes or reduce speed.

Casillas crashed into the rear of Frank's squad vehicle Feb. 15, 2021 along Interstate 55 near Plainfield. Frank had stopped his vehicle to provide assistance in a separate crash, authorities said.

Frank spent more than two years in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities while enduring brain surgeries, pneumonia and other complications. In May, he moved into a Lemont home that was modified to meet his medical needs, but he returned to the hospital a few days later with pneumonia.

Bertani-Tomczak said the evidence demonstrated that Casillas could have safely avoided Frank's patrol vehicle, and had been distracted for a significant period of time before the crash.

Bertani-Tomczak told Casillas that his actions changed Frank's life forever, along with the lives of his family, friends and co-workers.

"I thought long and hard on the appropriate sentence in this case," she said.

A sentence of probation would deprecate the seriousness of Casillas' offense and not serve the ends of justice, the judge said. Casillas likely will receive day-for-day credit while in prison, meaning he'll serve about half of the 15-month term.

The courtroom was packed on Tuesday with Illinois State Police troopers there in support of Frank. Frank's wife, Lauren Frank, also was in attendance.