 

Attorneys for South Barrington Park District, church tell judge they want to complete land sale

  • Demonstrators gathered last week outside the South Barrington Park District headquarters to protest the proposed sale of park district land to a church.

      Demonstrators gathered last week outside the South Barrington Park District headquarters to protest the proposed sale of park district land to a church. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • A church's proposal to build a facility in South Barrington is drawing opposition from some area residents.

    A church's proposal to build a facility in South Barrington is drawing opposition from some area residents. Courtesy of South Barrington

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/5/2023 12:08 PM

Attorneys for the South Barrington Park District and a church trying to buy 34 acres of park district land said Tuesday they want to move ahead with that deal despite legal action being taken by local residents.

But the lawyer for the residents trying to stop the deal gave no indication during a brief discussion before Cook County Judge Claire J. Quish that his clients are willing to relent.

 

Rather, plaintiffs' attorney Mohit Khare requested -- and got -- more time to amend the complaint and a request for a temporary restraining order that aims to quash the sale. Changes could include dropping the village of South Barrington from the complaint, attorneys indicated.

The Plymouth Bible Baptist Church wants to buy the land, which is south of where Bartlett Road and Route 59 meet and sometimes is called "Area N," for about $1.7 million.

Church representatives have said they intend to erect a house of worship and a school on the property, which is just north of the Woods of South Barrington neighborhood.

However, during Tuesday morning's virtual court appearance, attorneys revealed the actual prospective buyer is a Maywood nonprofit called the Fourth Avenue Gospel Building.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In a telephone interview after Tuesday's hearing, Fourth Avenue Gospel Building attorney Noel Sterett declined to clarify his client's relationship with the Plymouth Baptist Christian Church.

South Barrington voters in April approved a plan to sell the site at auction -- but the buyer wasn't determined at that time. When the auction was held in May, the church was the only bidder.

Residents have spoken against the deal at recent park district and village board meetings. They're concerned about the ecological impact of the proposed development, the conversion of the land into private property, traffic and other issues.

Some have criticized Plymout Brethren practices.

The residents' legal complaint -- targeting the church, the park district and the village -- was filed last week.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The complaint alleges the referendum question contained incorrect statements. It also alleges park district officials tried to hide the identity of the prospective buyer, among other issues.

Tuesday's court appearance before Quish was the case's first.

Scott Puma, the park district's attorney, said his client is "ready, willing and able" to close the sale.

"We need this to move along," Puma said. "We need to litigate and get it over with."

Sterett said his client wants to proceed with the sale, too. He called the complaint "baseless."

After some discussion, Quish said she'll hold a status update on the case Sept. 15.

The park district board will hold a special closed-door meeting Wednesday to discuss litigation and other matters. It's set for 7:15 p.m. at the South Barrington Community Center, 3 Tennis Club Lane.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Proposed sale of South Barrington Park District land to church is headed to court
Related Article
Proposed sale of South Barrington Park District land to church is headed to court
 
Why the South Barrington Park District has halted land sale to church
Related Article
Why the South Barrington Park District has halted land sale to church
 
Hearing on controversial church plan canceled in South Barrington, but opponents still have their say
Related Article
Hearing on controversial church plan canceled in South Barrington, but opponents still have their say
 
Why some South Barrington residents oppose plan for new church, school
Related Article
Why some South Barrington residents oppose plan for new church, school
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 