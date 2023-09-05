After postgame brawl, Warren sets limits who can go to football games, but other districts don't

After a postgame melee Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old Zion girl accused of pepper-spraying a Gurnee police officer, Warren High School District 121 officials are changing admission policies for future matchups.

For coming home football games, the district will allow only students, parents and other fans from Warren and the opposing school into the game.

Warren was playing Maine South on Thursday, but Pat Keeley, District 121's associate superintendent for student services, said those involved were not students or parents from Warren or Maine South.

"I don't think it's a drastic change, and I don't think it's that uncommon for districts, and it's like anything you host on campus," he said.

Keeley said some younger adults may have to show ID as well to prove they're not high school students from elsewhere when entering future games.

Backpacks and book bags are also being banned in the stands, and district officials will close the concession stand early to disperse crowds that Keeley said like to congregate nearby.

"We want to get kids back in the stands or through the exit, if that's where they're heading," he said.

While several people were detained in the aftermath of the fight, the teenage girl was the only arrest, said Gurnee police Detective Shawn Gaylor.

The unnamed teen is facing felony charges in connection with the attack on the officer.

Gaylor said the officer who was pepper-sprayed was treated by paramedics at the game and returned to duty. The officer did not miss any work time or require additional medical attention.

Keeley said the new admission rules apply only to football games so far, but they could be extended to other sporting events in the future.

Officials in other suburban school districts said they weren't planning to make any changes to their admissions policies because of Thursday's events.

Maine Township Unit District 207 spokesman Brett Clark said there haven't been any issues at games necessitating changes to the district's admissions policy at its three high schools, noting that Thursday's fight did not involve students or other fans from Maine South.

"There have not been any discussions since Thursday night about changing our safety and security procedures at games," Clark said. "However, we have a group that meets regularly to discuss the safety and security of our schools and events to ensure we are keeping our students and fans safe."

Officials at Indian Prairie Unit District 204, a district operating three high schools in Naperville and Aurora, said they don't limit those who can attend football games and have no plans to change that.

"Our current security practices have been working well," said District 204 spokeswoman Lisa Barry.

Glenbard High School District 87 operates four high schools in Carol Stream, Glen Ellyn and Lombard.

District 87 officials said police presence and security staffing at football games varies but has never been an issue. There are no restrictions on who can attend games at Glenbard schools.

• Daily Herald staff writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report.