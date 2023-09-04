How you can honor 9/11 victims, families and first responders in Des Plaines
Updated 9/4/2023 9:17 AM
The Des Plaines police and fire departments will host a Patriot Day ceremony on Sept. 11.
The gathering will honor those affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the heroes who came to the aid of the victims.
The event is set for 8 a.m. at Fire Station No. 61, 405 S. Des Plaines River Road. It is open to the public.
Article Comments
