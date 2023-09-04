How to apply to be Elgin's next poet laureate

The Elgin Poet Laureate Project is accepting applications for its third poet laureate. Poets who are 18 or older and residents of Elgin can apply.

Applicants will be required to demonstrate their talent as well as their commitment to the project's mission and their desire to be of public service.

Applications are available online at elginpoetlaureateproject.org. The deadline for submission is Monday, Oct. 30.

The Elgin Poet Laureate Project celebrates the heritage, culture, and diversity of the city through the art and appreciation of poetry.

Visit facebook.com/ElginPoetLaureateProject for more information.