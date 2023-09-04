Historic Elgin House Tour returns Sept. 9-10

New this year, the Historic Elgin House Tour on Sept. 9-10 will have a house at 722 Douglas Ave. staffed with bilingual Spanish-English tour guides.

The 41st annual house tour will feature six homes in Elgin's historic North East Neighborhood. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Advance tickets are $20, $15 for age 65 or older, or $10 for age 18 or under. It is $5 more on the day of the event.

On-site registration will be at Douglas Avenue and Lowell Street.

Tickets are available at historicelginhousetour.com.