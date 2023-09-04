Historic Elgin House Tour returns Sept. 9-10
Updated 9/4/2023 9:16 AM
New this year, the Historic Elgin House Tour on Sept. 9-10 will have a house at 722 Douglas Ave. staffed with bilingual Spanish-English tour guides.
The 41st annual house tour will feature six homes in Elgin's historic North East Neighborhood. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Advance tickets are $20, $15 for age 65 or older, or $10 for age 18 or under. It is $5 more on the day of the event.
On-site registration will be at Douglas Avenue and Lowell Street.
Tickets are available at historicelginhousetour.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.