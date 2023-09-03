Teen charged with pepper spraying police officer at Warren Township football game

A 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday after authorities said she sprayed a Gurnee police officer with pepper spray during a fight at a Warren Township High School football game.

The arrest occurred after several altercations broke out following the contest between Warren and Maine South High School in Gurnee, police said.

The Zion teen accused of spraying the officer is charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest, police said.

The officer was treated by the Gurnee Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.

"The safety and well-being of our community members remain our top priority, and we will continue to work diligently with Warren Township High School to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future," police said in an emailed statement.

Warren Township High School District 121 officials could not be reached for comment.