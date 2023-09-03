'Fantastic': Buffalo Grove Days Parade returns to rave reviews

Gillian Falknor of Buffalo Grove watches the Buffalo Grove Days Parade on Sunday with children Lane, 1, and Parker, 4. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Members of the Stevenson High School Marching Patriots take part Sunday in the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Former Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman served as grand marshal Sunday at the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. "I take it as a tremendous honor," she said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Philip Barasch of Buffalo Grove has an ideal vantage point Sunday to watch the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Tony Vraniak waves to spectators Sunday from aboard the Buffalo Grove Park District float during the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. A park district mechanic, Vraniak designed the float. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Buffalo Grove Community Pageant Queens, left to right, Junior Miss Reha Sachdev, Miss Buffalo Grove Nina Yu and Little Miss Mirdhu Drishana Praveen Kumar ride in the Buffalo Grove Days Parade on Sunday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Tony Abasolo of West Chicago goes horizontal on this bike Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The Buffalo Grove Days Parade returned Sunday after a three-year hiatus, with nearly 70 entries marching a new route along Buffalo Grove Road.

Village President Eric Smith was delighted to see the parade back as a highlight of the five-day festival.

"To see the participation of all the community members and all the floats that we have out is fantastic," he said. "It's nice to see, it's been a rough couple of years for people and it's nice for everybody to come out as a community and just enjoy, have a good time."

Among the entries was a Buffalo Grove Park District float, designed by Tony Vraniak, a mechanic for the district.

"I think it reflects on the park district that, us together, as a community and everyone here, we take a great pride in bringing every aspect to the community to make the community really shine," said Vraniak, a Buffalo Grove native and member of Buffalo Grove High School's Class of 1988.

Wowing parade spectators was Tony Abasolo of West Chicago, who went horizontal on a bicycle as part of the Flat 43 BMX stunt riders.

"It's a trick I learned (when) I was 18 and that was over 30 years ago," he said.

Former Village President Beverly Sussman served as the grand marshal.

"I take it as a tremendous honor," she said.