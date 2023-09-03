 

'Fantastic': Buffalo Grove Days Parade returns to rave reviews

  • Tony Abasolo of West Chicago goes horizontal on this bike Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days Parade.

    Tony Abasolo of West Chicago goes horizontal on this bike Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Buffalo Grove Community Pageant Queens, left to right, Junior Miss Reha Sachdev, Miss Buffalo Grove Nina Yu and Little Miss Mirdhu Drishana Praveen Kumar ride in the Buffalo Grove Days Parade on Sunday.

    Buffalo Grove Community Pageant Queens, left to right, Junior Miss Reha Sachdev, Miss Buffalo Grove Nina Yu and Little Miss Mirdhu Drishana Praveen Kumar ride in the Buffalo Grove Days Parade on Sunday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Tony Vraniak waves to spectators Sunday from aboard the Buffalo Grove Park District float during the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. A park district mechanic, Vraniak designed the float.

    Tony Vraniak waves to spectators Sunday from aboard the Buffalo Grove Park District float during the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. A park district mechanic, Vraniak designed the float. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Philip Barasch of Buffalo Grove has an ideal vantage point Sunday to watch the Buffalo Grove Days Parade.

    Philip Barasch of Buffalo Grove has an ideal vantage point Sunday to watch the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Former Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman served as grand marshal Sunday at the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. "I take it as a tremendous honor," she said.

    Former Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman served as grand marshal Sunday at the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. "I take it as a tremendous honor," she said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Members of the Stevenson High School Marching Patriots take part Sunday in the Buffalo Grove Days Parade.

    Members of the Stevenson High School Marching Patriots take part Sunday in the Buffalo Grove Days Parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Gillian Falknor of Buffalo Grove watches the Buffalo Grove Days Parade on Sunday with children Lane, 1, and Parker, 4.

    Gillian Falknor of Buffalo Grove watches the Buffalo Grove Days Parade on Sunday with children Lane, 1, and Parker, 4. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
By Karrie Angell Luc
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/3/2023 4:47 PM

The Buffalo Grove Days Parade returned Sunday after a three-year hiatus, with nearly 70 entries marching a new route along Buffalo Grove Road.

Village President Eric Smith was delighted to see the parade back as a highlight of the five-day festival.

 

"To see the participation of all the community members and all the floats that we have out is fantastic," he said. "It's nice to see, it's been a rough couple of years for people and it's nice for everybody to come out as a community and just enjoy, have a good time."

Among the entries was a Buffalo Grove Park District float, designed by Tony Vraniak, a mechanic for the district.

"I think it reflects on the park district that, us together, as a community and everyone here, we take a great pride in bringing every aspect to the community to make the community really shine," said Vraniak, a Buffalo Grove native and member of Buffalo Grove High School's Class of 1988.

Wowing parade spectators was Tony Abasolo of West Chicago, who went horizontal on a bicycle as part of the Flat 43 BMX stunt riders.

"It's a trick I learned (when) I was 18 and that was over 30 years ago," he said.

Former Village President Beverly Sussman served as the grand marshal.

"I take it as a tremendous honor," she said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 