Family fishing event Saturday in Round Lake Beach
Updated 9/3/2023 4:47 PM
A Family Fishing Event sponsored by the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at Lake Front Park, 1019 Lakeshore Drive in Round Lake Beach.
The free event is from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring the family for fishing and pontoon boat rides.
Preregister for program 16322 at https://www.rlapd.org/ to be eligible for giveaways, free fishing poles and bait. Boat rides are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
