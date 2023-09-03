Dozens of chickens, other birds killed in McHenry County barn fire

Dozens of chickens and other birds were killed early Saturday when fire broke out in a McHenry County barn, authorities said.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District firefighters dispatched at 12:42 a.m. to the barn in the 9100 block of McConnell Road arrived 11 minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the structure, officials said.

Firefighters quickly pulled hose lines and began battling the blaze while rural water supply operations began, since the barn is in an area without fire hydrants.

The fire was considered under control at 1:04 a.m., but overhaul, cleanup, and investigations continued for an additional two hours, fire district officials said.

A small garage attached to the northern side of the barn was completely destroyed in the fire. The main barn, which is approximately 35 feet by 40 feet in size, sustained heavy fire damage throughout.

The barn housed dozens of chickens and various other birds, nearly all of which perished in the fire, according to the fire district. No firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious, officials said.