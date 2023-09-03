Aurora hosts birthday party for those turning 1 or 100 this year

The Aurora Senior Services Division is hosting a birthday celebration for all residents that have or will turn 1 or 100 years old in 2023.

It will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

Sign up for the celebration, fun, gifts, and photos by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at www.aurora-il.org/2519/100th-and-1st-Birthday-Celebration.

For questions, contact Katrina Boatright, Senior and Disability Services Division, at Boatrightk@aurora.il.us or (630) 256-3407.