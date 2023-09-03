Aurora hosts birthday party for those turning 1 or 100 this year
Updated 9/3/2023 4:45 PM
The Aurora Senior Services Division is hosting a birthday celebration for all residents that have or will turn 1 or 100 years old in 2023.
It will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.
Sign up for the celebration, fun, gifts, and photos by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at www.aurora-il.org/2519/100th-and-1st-Birthday-Celebration.
For questions, contact Katrina Boatright, Senior and Disability Services Division, at Boatrightk@aurora.il.us or (630) 256-3407.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.