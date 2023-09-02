Suburban Skyview: Suburban Skyview: Friday Night Lights from 400 feet above a Barrington football game

The first high school football game of the new season is always an exciting time for students and families. But it's also a favorite time for photographers, because of the beautiful sunsets that balance with the stadium lights at game time.

The orange and pink sky as a backdrop to game action is something I always look forward to at the beginning of the new football season. "Friday Night Lights" game photos are more striking when the setting sun provides a colorful canvas.

When powerful Warren Township High School started the season at talented Barrington, I knew the game action would be tremendous; I hoped the sky would put on its usual show to start the season, too.

As the sun sank to the horizon, the opening kickoff was still a few minutes away. I continued to elevate my drone to keep the sun from disappearing behind the horizon. It's surprising how quickly the sun sets. When I reached my limit of 400 feet above ground, the game was still a few minutes from starting -- but the photo shows the two teams warming up on the colorful artificial turf and the crowd filling the stadium in anticipation of the action. In the end, Barrington won the high-scoring game, 40-33.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.