 

Police: Batavia man accused of running over relative's cat faces animal torture, cruelty charges

A Batavia man accused of running over a relative's cat several times and leaving the pet's body in a dumpster has been charged with animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

If convicted of the most serious offense, Brennan K. Loeffler, 36, of the 500 block of South Harrison Street, faces up to five years in prison. Probation also is an option.

 

On Aug. 4, police received a call about a deceased cat found in a box in a dumpster belonging to a business located in the 900 block of West Wilson Street. Video surveillance footage from the business shows a person running over the cat several times about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 3, police said.

The cat's microchip led police to the pet's owner. Police subsequently identified Loeffler, a relative of the pet owner, as the person who ran over the cat and placed it in the dumpster.

According to court records, Loeffler allegedly put the cat in a cardboard box and ran over it several times.

Loeffler, who also faces two misdemeanor charges, surrendered to Batavia police Saturday. He was released on a personal recognizance bond after appearing in bond call, court records show.

Daily Herald reporter Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.

