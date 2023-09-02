'A beautiful person inside and out': GoFundMe fundraiser set up for South Elgin High student killed in Thursday crash

The sister of one of the South Elgin High School students killed Thursday when the Honda Civic they were riding in collided with a dump truck in Bartlett has established a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

Je'Kiah Sanders, sister of 17-year-old Kamorra Campbell, described her younger sibling as "a beautiful person inside and out and so very sweet." A student athlete, Campbell loved basketball and hoped to one day play for the University of Illinois, Sanders said.

"She was so competitive, but she was so soft-spoken," Sanders said. "Everyone has that one family member who's the spark of the whole family. That was her."

The Bartlett teen was killed along with 16-year-old Elgin resident Tahlulay Henry when authorities say the Honda Civic, traveling north on Route 25, failed to yield while turning left onto Kenyon Drive on a green light. The vehicle was struck by a 1997 Mack semitrailer traveling south on Route 25. The driver of the Honda Civic and another passenger were injured. The truck driver also was injured, according to authorities.

The crash occurred less than a mile from the high school, authorities said.

Campbell's funeral arrangements are pending, according to Sanders.

By Saturday afternoon roughly $8,300 had been raised toward funeral expenses. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kamorra-kmo-campbell.