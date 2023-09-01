Senior Health Fair will offer flu shots Thursday
Flu shots and other health services will be available Thursday at a free senior health fair.
The health fair, hosted by state Sen. Don DeWitte, at St. Charles Republican, will be held at Dundee Township Park District's Rakow Center, 665 Barrington Ave. in Carpentersville. The event will be open from 10 a.m. until noon.
More than 30 vendors will be at the event to provide information about health programs and services.
