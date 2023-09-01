Ramps reopening on the Kennedy in September as rehab shimmies along

A massive rehabilitation project focused on the inbound Kennedy Expressway this year is on track with several closed ramps reopening this month, state officials said.

This week, crews completed shifting the work zone to the Kennedy's two right lanes. That means drivers will be traveling on the two left lanes between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street.

The reversible express lanes also are accommodating inbound traffic.

"We're moving along pretty much as anticipated," Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said Friday.

The agency expects to wrap up 2023 construction in late fall.

The three-year, $150 million project started in March. A total of 36 bridges will be fixed between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street, along with pavement patching as needed. In addition, the gates that open and close the reversible lanes will be rehabbed, and Hubbard's Cave will get a fresh coat of paint and new LEDs.

Switching to the right lanes meant multiple ramp closures this summer.

IDOT engineers project five will be back in business within weeks. Here's what to expect:

• Closed ramps on Sacramento and Wilson avenues leading to the inbound Kennedy should reopen mid-September.

• Closed ramps on Irving Park Road and Kimball Avenue leading to the inbound Kennedy should reopen in late September.

• The inbound Kennedy ramp to California Avenue should reopen in late September.

Two other ramps closed on Wednesday -- the inbound Kennedy to North Avenue and Armitage Avenue to the inbound expressway. Both should reopen in late October.

Looking ahead, IDOT will shut down the reversible lanes in 2024 to rehabilitate the bridge decks and the Reversible Lane Access Control system. Work will continue on Hubbard's Cave. In 2025, construction will switch to the outbound Kennedy.