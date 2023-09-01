Motorcyclist killed in Des Plaines crash
Updated 9/1/2023 6:26 PM
A Des Plaines man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck early Friday morning at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Wolf Road in Des Plaines, officials said.
Erik Galindo, 26, was headed east on a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the vehicle struck the rear of a semi-truck traveling the same direction, according to a news release from the Des Plaines Police Department.
Galindo was pronounced dead at the scene; the semi-truck driver wasn't injured.
The crash is under investigation. Witnesses may contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.
Article Comments
