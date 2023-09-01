Man charged with robbing technician working on ATM, fleeing police at 100+ mph

A man is being held on $1.5 million bail, accused of robbing an ATM technician Wednesday in Bensenville, then fleeing police at more than 100 mph before crashing in Lombard.

Earnest D. Hudson III, 23, of the 1100 block of Laurel Chase Trail in Houston, is charged with financial institution robbery, robbery, aggravated fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving, according to DuPage County court records.

He is accused of taking more than $38,000 out of an ATM around 4:39 p.m. in the drive-up at the Chase Bank at 133 W. Grand Ave. in Bensenville.

According to court records, the technician had been trying to fix a jam in the ATM when a Nissan Murano pulled up two lanes away. Two men got out and yelled at him to leave. They then took four cartridges out of the ATM -- three with cash, one with checks -- court records indicate.

A witness followed the Murano onto Grand, then Lake Street and Route 83, while the calling police. Elmhurst and Villa Park police pursued the vehicle on St. Charles Road until it crashed near Chase Avenue in Lombard. Authorities say Hudson was driving.

The other suspect remains at large.

On Friday morning, DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin ruled that Hudson cannot post bond until he proves the source of the money. Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Rabulinski argued, in a petition, that it does not appear Hudson has a legitimate source of income to post $150,000. She also argued that based on the allegations and Hudson's criminal history, she believes any money posted on his behalf would likely be proceeds of criminal activity. He has been convicted four times of felony theft, she said.