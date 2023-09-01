DuPage County's first West Nile virus case of 2023 reported in Woodridge

A Woodridge resident was diagnosed with DuPage County's first human case of West Nile virus this year, officials announced Friday. USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP

The DuPage County Health Department confirmed its first human case of the West Nile virus in Woodridge after a resident in their 60s fell ill in August, officials said.

The virus is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. The illness is most common in the summer season; there currently are no vaccines or medicines available to treat it, according to a health department news release.

Most people infected with the disease will not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people will develop a fever and other symptoms, which may include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Less than 1% of people develop serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis, which may turn fatal.

The health department also indicated mosquito batches testing positive for the virus have increased in recent weeks, and it urged residents to stay safe by following these guidelines:

• Drain items that collect standing water regularly, including pet water dishes and bird baths.

• Use an insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors, reapplying according to directions, from dusk to dawn.

• Wear long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes when outside to cover the skin.

For information, visit cdc.gov and dph.illinois.gov.