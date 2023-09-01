Authorities identify 2 South Elgin High students killed in crash

Authorities have identified two South Elgin High School students killed Thursday in a crash in Bartlett, and shared their findings on the circumstances of the collision.

Kamorra Campbell, 17, of Bartlett, and Tahlulay Henry, 16, of Elgin, were killed in the crash, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

The two were passengers in a car that collided with a Mack semitrailer on Route 25 at Kenyon Road.

The male driver of the truck and the female driver of the 2002 Honda Civic suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Following a preliminary investigation, Bartlett police determined the Honda Civic in which the girls were passengers was traveling northbound on Route 25 when it failed to yield while turning left onto Kenyon Drive on a green light. The Civic was struck by the 1997 Mack semitrailer traveling southbound on Route 25.

The truck struck the passenger side of the car, police said.

The high school is under a mile west of the intersection.

"It is with heavy hearts that the entire Bartlett community mourns with the family and friends of the South Elgin High School students involved in Thursday's tragic car crash," Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace said in a statement. "Words cannot capture the pain of losing two young women far too soon. Though their lives were short, there is no doubt that they brought love and joy to those they touched, teachers, classmates, friends, and family, and that they will be forever remembered."

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) assisted Bartlett police with their investigation. Route 25 was closed between West Bartlett Road and Graham Road for about seven hours Thursday.

The Elgin Area School District U-46 Crisis Team was activated at South Elgin High School, according to police.

Daily Herald staff writers Eric Peterson and Alice Fabbre contributed to this report.