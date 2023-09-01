At O'Hare, hundreds of migrants are stuck in crowded, unsanitary shelter

A security guard walks past the curtained-off section of O'Hare International Airport where migrants are staying. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

After a long trek to Chicago from Venezuela and other South and Central American countries, hundreds of migrants have landed at O'Hare Airport in recent weeks to find overcrowded, unsanitary and unpleasant conditions.

Among the complaints in the airport shelter: poor quality food like instant ramen; lack of access to health care, showers and laundry; inadequate bedding; and no support for placing children in schools.

The migrants arrive at O'Hare after being flown from Texas and other states.

