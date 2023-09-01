Applicants sought for District 128 board vacancy

Applicants are being sought for a vacancy on the Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 board.

Interested candidates must complete and submit the required application by Sept. 15. An appointment will be made no later tan Oct. 26.

The appointee will complete the unexpired term of Casey Rooney through 2027. Rooney resigned after being selected to fill a vacancy on the Libertyville village board. She was appointed in 2018 and elected to 4-year terms in 2019 and 2023. Visit d128.org/boe.