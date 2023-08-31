Two South Elgin High students killed in morning crash with dump truck

Two South Elgin High School students were killed and two others injured when the car they were in collided with a dump truck earlier today on Route 25 in Bartlett.

Bartlett police said all four students inside the 2002 Honda Civic were teenage girls.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The male dump truck driver, the driver of the Honda and a passenger in the Honda were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. today near the intersection of Route 25 and Kenyon Road.

Images from the crash site show the two vehicles careened off the road and into a nearby cornfield. The dump truck had tipped onto its side following the crash. Its front end appears to have collided with the passenger side of the Honda.

Bartlett police said a crisis team has been activated at South Elgin High School.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection was closed for more than two hours before reopening at about 9:30 a.m.