Route 25 closed near South Elgin after morning crash

Route 25 near South Elgin is closed at Kenyon Road after a dump truck collided with a passenger vehicle, reportedly causing multiple injuries.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m.

WGN News is reporting there are multiple injuries stemming from the crash that ended with the dump truck on its side and both vehicles in a cornfield.

The extent of the injuries sustained by those involved is unknown.

More details about the crash are expected later today.