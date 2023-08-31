Route 25 closed near South Elgin after morning crash
Updated 8/31/2023 8:19 AM
Route 25 near South Elgin is closed at Kenyon Road after a dump truck collided with a passenger vehicle, reportedly causing multiple injuries.
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m.
WGN News is reporting there are multiple injuries stemming from the crash that ended with the dump truck on its side and both vehicles in a cornfield.
The extent of the injuries sustained by those involved is unknown.
More details about the crash are expected later today.
