Pop-up food giveaways
Updated 8/31/2023 2:54 PM
A pop-up food giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies last Saturday at Avon Township center, 433 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park.
The event, sponsored by Community Action Partnership of Lake County and the township, will provide fresh produce, non-perishables and more at no cost.
Another pop-up is planned for the same time and place Sept. 16. Visit https://www.avonil.us/ for more information.
