No money taken in attempted Elgin bank robbery
Updated 8/31/2023 7:00 PM
No money was taken Thursday during an attempted bank robbery at the Elgin State Bank, 50 Tyler Creek Plaza, police said.
Officers arrived at 4:19 p.m. and determined no weapon was involved and no one was injured, according to an Elgin Police Department post on social media.
Detectives from the Major Investigations Division are handling the case.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.